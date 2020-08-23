Prominent Nebraska abortion foe dies after battling cancer

FILE – This photo taken Oct. 23, 2009, shows Julie Schmit-Albin, executive director of Nebraska Right to Life, speaking in Lincoln, Neb. Schmit-Albin said that her group considers abortion legislation to be like triage. “We look at the lay of the land and see what the most immediate threat is,” noting that this year that was the possibility of Planned Parenthood expanding its telemedicine program into Nebraska. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Prominent Nebraska abortion opponent and state Right to Life Executive Director Julie Schmit-Albin died Saturday, one day short of her 64th birthday.

Interim Nebraska Right to Life Director Sandy Danek said Schmit-Albin died Saturday after battling cancer.

The longtime activist worked on and helped pass several anti-abortion laws in Nebraska while leading the state group since 1989.

A recent Nebraska legislative proclamation in her honor said Schmit-Albin was “fearfully respected” as a lobbyist and political advocate and a woman of keen knowledge, vast experience and far-reaching memory.