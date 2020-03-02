‘Priority bills’ force Nebraska lawmakers to be choosy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska lawmakers introduce hundreds of bills each year, but only a fortunate few get debated because of a quirky rule that only lets lawmakers designate one bill each as a priority.

The priority system forces lawmakers to focus on issues they consider most beneficial to their constituents and the state, while considering which measure has the best chance of passing. But they say there’s value in non-priority bills as well, because it helps them spark debates on issues that may win approval in future years.

Committees get to designate two priority bills as well, and the legislative speaker gets 25.

