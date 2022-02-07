OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The pressure is easing on Nebraska hospitals as the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious omicron variant continues to subside, but hospitals remain quite busy.

Nebraska hospital officials said Monday that they are cautiously optimistic that virus hospitalizations will continue to decline but they worry about the possibility of another surge.

Nebraska Hospital Association President Jeremy Nordquist said he’s hopeful hospitals are starting to see the end of the omicron surge.

The state said 627 people were hospitalized with the virus in Nebraska Sunday. That number has steadily declined since peaking at 767 on Jan. 28 after a monthlong surge from the late December low of 445.