Prescription fraud suspect arrested after hitting Nebraska trooper vehicle

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested a North Carolina resident after she intentionally drove her vehicle into a trooper’s patrol unit during a prescription fraud investigation.

According to a release, around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, a trooper responded to the Walgreens at East 23rd and Lincoln Avenue in Fremont upon receiving the report of a prescription fraud in progress. The suspect was in the pharmacy drive-thru lane when the trooper arrived on scene. The trooper parked his patrol unit directly in front of the suspect’s vehicle.

The trooper exited his cruiser and attempted to make contact with the suspect. At that point, the suspect drove her vehicle in reverse and struck the vehicle behind her vehicle. She then drove forward and struck the trooper’s cruiser. She again drove in reverse, striking the building, before attempting to drive between the building and the cruiser. In doing so, she struck the building again. That impact disabled the vehicle. After the vehicle was disabled, the trooper was able to take the suspect into custody without further incident.

The driver, Brandi Bolden, 25, of Asheville, North Carolina, was arrested for prescription fraud, assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, flight to avoid arrest, and criminal investigation. She was lodged in the Dodge County Jail.

The Fremont Police Department is assisting in this investigation. No one was injured.