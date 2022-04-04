OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A corrections officer who was eight months pregnant was among the victims of a fiery double fatal crash at a southwestern Omaha intersection. Douglas County Department of Corrections director Mike Myers said in a statement Sunday that losing Sara Zimmerman, 37, is “beyond comprehension.”

He added: “To lose her in the manner we did when she was about to welcome her son into the world makes this loss nearly unbearable.”

She was driving a sport utility that collided with a pickup truck Thursday night. Police said both vehicles went into a ditch and the SUV erupted in flames.

Zimmerman’s passenger, Amanda Schook, 38, also was killed.