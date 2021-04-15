Postal employee in Omaha pleads guilty to stealing mail

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The United States Post Office said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former U.S. Postal Service employee in Omaha has admitted that he stole gift cards and cash from the mail.

Thirty-year-old Austin Thomas faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to mail theft when he is sentenced in July.

Prosecutors said 216 victims lost a total of at least $5,829 in the thefts, which occurred at the West Omaha Post Office while Thomas worked there between September 2019 to January 2020.

The investigation began when a city employee notified police that he found several bags of mail in a trash can.

The mail was not processed but had been opened.

