Ponca Tribe of Nebraska releases statement on Washington’s NFL team dropping name

NIOBRARA, Neb. (KCAU) – The Cleveland Major League Baseball and Washington, D.C. National Football League (NFL) are reviewing the use of Native American mascots and symbols for their teams, and the Tribal Council for the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska released a statement about the news.

The Washington NFL team has announced they are going to retire a racial slur that’s been used for their mascot for decades.

In the statement released by the tribe, officials said that the announcement has been long overdue.

They added that using Native Americans as sports mascots is offensive and advances troubling stereotypes.

The full statement is below.

“The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is encouraged that this long-overdue moment has arrived, with one professional sports franchise abandoning a mascot that perpetuated a racial slur and another examining how Native American mascots are offensive and have no place in our society. Using Native Americans as sports mascots and our deeply meaningful symbols, included headdresses, is inappropriate. Advancing troubling stereotype in popular culture and society via sports mascots diminished our personhood. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is hopeful that other sports franchises will make the right decision by ceasing their use of derogatory and offensive mascots, and thereby examining their own use of mascots, chants, symbols and themes that disparage our people.” From Ponca Tribe of Nebraska

To visit the National Congress on American Indians for more information about the harmful use of Native American mascots and the origins of some derogatory terms, click here.