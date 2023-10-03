PONCA, Neb (KCAU) — The Ponca State Park is celebrating its 25th annual Hallowfest with a change guests need to be aware of.

The change will be on Oct 9. Anyone calling or stopping at the state park to make reservations for the Haunted Hayrack Rides will be required to reserve and pay at that time.

The Hallowfest dates are Oct 14 and 21.

The events include outdoor education programs, a pumpkin carving contest, a pumpkin roll obstacle course, a pet costume contest, a cabin and campground decorating contest, trick or treating from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., and haunted hayrack rides, reservations on Oct 9 start at 8 a.m. Judging for the cabin and campsite decoration contest will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Due to the changes at Panca State Park, to make a reservation and pay for spots on the haunted hayrack rides on Monday Oct. 9 call 402-755-2284 or stop in.