PONCA, Neb (KCAU) — Timothy Reams arrested in August 2022 for alleged charges has been sentenced.

According to court documents, on June 26, 2023, Timothy Reams, 51, entered a plea agreement. Reams pleaded no contest, however, the court found him guilty of the charges of sexual assault of a child.

On June 30, 2023, the court provided a written notice to Reams of his duty to register under the Sex Offender Registration Act. Reams was sentenced on Aug. 28 2023 to three years in prison with two days credit. He will also have to serve months of supervision after serving time in prison.

According to a release from the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, Reams was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child. A pair of siblings stayed with him overnight and one of the children woke up through inappropriate contact.

A warrant was issued for Reams’ arrest resulting from the alleged incident and was subsequently charged with sexual assault of a child which, according to the release, is punishable by up to three years of prison.