Police: Woman shot and killed on city bus in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police say a woman who was riding in a city bus died after she was hit by a bullet fired from outside the bus.

The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said in a news release the woman was the only passenger when a bullet entered the moving bus through the driver’s side and hit her where she was seated.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman’s name was not released. Bliemeister said the investigation is continuing and further information would be released Friday.

