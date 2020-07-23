Police: Woman shot and killed on city bus in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police say a woman who was riding in a city bus died after she was hit by a bullet fired from outside the bus.

The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said in a news release the woman was the only passenger when a bullet entered the moving bus through the driver’s side and hit her where she was seated.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman’s name was not released. Bliemeister said the investigation is continuing and further information would be released Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

