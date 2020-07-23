Police: Woman shot and killed on city bus in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police say a woman who was riding in a city bus died after she was hit by a bullet fired from outside the bus.
The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon.
Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said in a news release the woman was the only passenger when a bullet entered the moving bus through the driver’s side and hit her where she was seated.
She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The woman’s name was not released. Bliemeister said the investigation is continuing and further information would be released Friday.
