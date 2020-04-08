Closings
Police: Woman left newborn boy in bag on Nebraska doorstep

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police are searching for a woman who abandoned a newborn boy on a south Omaha front porch and fled.

The 7-pound baby boy was wrapped in a baby blanket inside a plastic bag and left on the front porch of Vicente Cruz’s house Monday morning.

Cruz says his wife saw a young woman get out of a car at the home’s front curb, run up to the porch with a package, lay the package on a chair, then run back to the car, which sped off. Cruz said the woman had a hoodie pulled over her face.

The couple called 911, and an ambulance took the baby to a hospital. Doctors determined the baby is healthy.

