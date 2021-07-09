Police: Teen sought in Omaha homicide turns himself in

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say a 16-year-old boy wanted in the shooting death last week of another teen at a city park has turned himself in.

Police say the 16-year-old turned himself in on Thursday and was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on felony warrants charging him with first-degree murder and use of a weapon.

The AP generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes.

The teen is suspected of shooting 18-year-old Travell Mountain shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday in Levi Carter Park. Mountain later died at a hospital.