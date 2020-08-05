Police seek information on death of man in Grand Island yard

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Police in Grand Island are seeking information on the death of a man whose body was found lying in a front yard.

The Grand Island Independent says the man’s body was discovered Tuesday morning, and police say it appears the man had been assaulted.

Police did not immediately release the man’s identity.

Police Capt. Dean Elliott says officers were called after a neighbor looked out the window around 7 a.m. and spotted the man lying on the ground.

