Police seek information on death of man in Grand Island yard

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Police in Grand Island are seeking information on the death of a man whose body was found lying in a front yard.
The Grand Island Independent says the man’s body was discovered Tuesday morning, and police say it appears the man had been assaulted.
Police did not immediately release the man’s identity.
Police Capt. Dean Elliott says officers were called after a neighbor looked out the window around 7 a.m. and spotted the man lying on the ground.
Latest Stories
- Norfolk shooting offender faces additional charge
- Census ending data collection for 2020 count a month early
- Yosemite urges drivers to slow down after at least 4 bears hit by vehicles, 2 fatally, in last 3 weeks
- ‘Olympic athletes are dying:’ Doc sheds light on suicide among Olympians
- 3 men rescued from Pacific island after writing SOS in sand