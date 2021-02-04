Police search for missing adult daughter of ex-Omaha mayor

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say the adult daughter of former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle is missing, and the woman’s husband was arrested following a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 48-year-old Amber Tjaden, of Weeping Water, was reported missing by her daughter and that Cass County Sheriff’s deputies who went to Tjaden’s home on Jan. 29 found two young boys alone.

Deputies say they called Tjaden’s husband, 38-year-old Matthew Tjaden, who told them he was out looking for his wife and refused to immediately return. Officials say a short chase and confrontation followed. Matthew Tjaden was arrested after being subdued by a deputy’s stun gun.

He’s charged with fleeing to avoid arrest, child neglect and other counts and has pleaded not guilty.