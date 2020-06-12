Council Bluffs man killed in central Omaha shooting

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified a man killed in a central Omaha shooting as a western Iowa resident.

Omaha Police said John Miles, 41, of Council Bluffs, was found dead Thursday in an apartment complex by officers who were called there just after 12 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting.

Police say they are searching for a 31-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting. but no arrests had been reported by late Friday morning.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss