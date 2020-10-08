Police say Omaha motorcyclist killed in collision with van

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say an Omaha man died when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a minivan in south Omaha.

The crash happened Tuesday morning near 35th and L streets. Police say in a news release that a semitrailer turned onto 35th Street from L Street in front of the motorcycle, driven by 20-year-old Andy Mendoza.

Police say that in an effort to avoid crashing into the semi, Mendoza crossed into the oncoming lanes and collided with a minivan. Mendoza was rushed to an Omaha hospital, where he later died. No other injuries were reported.

Police continue to investigate.

Latest Stories