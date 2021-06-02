Police say Omaha man was shooting at someone else, but hit friend

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha police detective says the man charged with murder and other counts in the November shooting death of his friend had been aiming for another man, who was injured.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the detective testified Tuesday at a hearing for 21-year-old Tip Mut, of Omaha, who is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, two weapons counts and tampering with evidence in the Nov. 7 shooting death of 21-year-old Gabriel Miller.

A judge ruled Tuesday that Mut will stand trial on the charges. Police say Mut and Miller had gone together to the party where a fight broke out.

Police believe Mut pulled a gun and shot Goa Dat, but also hit his friend Miller.