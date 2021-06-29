Police say DNA on umbrella could place missing boy near Nebraska home

LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — Police in eastern Nebraska say DNA found on an umbrella could place the last known whereabouts of an autistic boy missing for six weeks near his home in La Vista.

Police Chief Bob Lausten says the DNA of 12-year-old Ryan Larsen has been confirmed on an umbrella the boy had carried May 17, the day he disappeared.

The umbrella was found on the grounds of the La Vista apartments where Ryan lives and turned over to police three or four days after his disappearance.

Ryan has been missing since walking out of his elementary school during classes on May 17.