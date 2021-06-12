Police: Remains found near lake were those of Nebraska woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police say remains found near a lake earlier this week were those of 23-year-old Carly Schaaf, who was reported missing May 19.

Police say the case is being treated as a suspicious death. Schaaf’s body was found Thursday at Pawnee Lake near Lincoln.

An autopsy identified the body but police said the cause and manner of her death are not known.

Schaaf’s mother reported her missing after she had not heard from her daughter for two days.

Sheriff Terry Wagner had said earlier the body was purposely covered.