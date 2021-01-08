Police: Omaha officer hit by car; driver arrested on DUI suspicion

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say an officer trying to control traffic was seriously injured after being hit by a car and that the motorist has been arrested on suspicion of driving while drunk.

Police say in a news release that the crash happened Thursday night as Officer Michael Salseda was stopped along the Kennedy Freeway to place flares on the road to direct traffic around an earlier crash.

Police say Salseda was outside his cruiser, which had its emergency lights activated, and was wearing a high-visibility traffic vest when he was hit.

Investigators say 29-year-old Christopher Guy, of Bellevue, told police he was unable to stop in time to avoid the cruiser, swerved onto the left shoulder and hit Salseda.