Police: Omaha man crossing highway hit, killed by vehicles

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man crossing a busy highway in north Omaha was hit by at least two vehicles and killed.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 75 in north Omaha.

Police have identified the man killed as Andrew Woodard, 29, of Omaha.

Investigators say he was trying to cross the highway when he was hit by two northbound cars.

Witnesses told police a third vehicle may also have been involved, but left the scene.

Woodard was pronounced dead at the scene.

No drivers were injured, and police gave no indication that charges would be brought in the case.

