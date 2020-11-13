Police: Omaha chiropractor drugged woman, assaulted her

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say an Omaha chiropractor used opioid-laced cookies and blackberry brandy to drug a client before sexually assaulting her.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that 51-year-old Matthew Skaff was charged Thursday with first-degree sexual assault and ordered held on $75,000 bail.
Skaff was arrested Monday after a 50-year-old woman reported being assaulted at Skaff’s apartment on Oct. 18.
Prosecutors said the woman went for a back adjustment to Skaff’s apartment, where he served her cookies and the brandy.
She reported she soon found herself unable to move while Skaff assaulted her.
The woman later went to a hospital, where she tested positive for sedatives and opioids.
