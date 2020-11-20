Police: Officer fatally shot man in Omaha traffic stop

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a Black man has been shot to death by a police officer during a traffic stop in a southeastern neighborhood.

Omaha Police Deputy Chief Ken Kanger says the shooting happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday when police stopped a vehicle carrying the man and three women.

Kanger says officers ordered the man to get out of the car, and when he did, a struggle with police ensued.

Kanger says an officer fired more than one shot at the man after police said they saw a weapon on him. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police have not released the names of the man or officers involved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

