Police: Officer fatally shot man in Omaha traffic stop

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a Black man has been shot to death by a police officer during a traffic stop in a southeastern neighborhood.

Omaha Police Deputy Chief Ken Kanger says the shooting happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday when police stopped a vehicle carrying the man and three women.

Kanger says officers ordered the man to get out of the car, and when he did, a struggle with police ensued.

Kanger says an officer fired more than one shot at the man after police said they saw a weapon on him. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police have not released the names of the man or officers involved.