OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police said an Omaha officer suffered only minor injuries after being dragged during a vehicle stop.

Television station KETV reported that the incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday in north Omaha when a man in a car that had been stopped jumped into the driver’s seat and took off.

Police said an officer who tried to stop the man was dragged about a block down before being released.

Police said the car kept going west on Dodge Street, leading other officers in a chase.

Police said tire-puncturing strips were used to disable the car, which then crashed in a parking lot.

Police said the officer who was dragged and the suspect were checked by medics, and the suspect was arrested.