Police: Man shot to death in north Omaha; suspect arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man was shot to death Thursday morning in north Omaha, and another man was arrested in the case.

The shooting was reported before 8 a.m. at a home several blocks southeast of Benson Park.

Officers who arrived at the home minutes later found the body of a man who had been shot.

Omaha Police Lt. Steve Meister says officers took one man into custody for questioning and later labeled the man a suspect.

Meister said police were not looking for other suspects in the shooting.

Police did not immediately release the names of the victim or the man arrested.