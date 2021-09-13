Police: Man killed, woman hurt in Omaha mall lot shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police said a man was killed and a woman injured in a late-night shooting outside a midtown Omaha mall.

Police said the shooting at Westroads Mall happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the mall.

Arriving officers found a man and a woman who had been shot. The 18-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, but is expected to survive.

The 18-year-old man, identified as Franco Vasquez, was declared dead at the scene.

Police have not reported having any suspects and had not made any arrests in the case by Monday morning.