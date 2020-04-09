Police make arrest in shooting death of Omaha man

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have announced an arrest in the weekend shooting death of a man in northeastern Omaha.

Police said in a news release that 21-year-old Lamar Mitchell turned himself in at Omaha Police Headquarters on Thursday morning.

He was booked into the Douglas County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and a felony weapons count for the Saturday shooting death of 38-year-old Michael Wilson.

Police say officers responding to reports of a shooting shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday found Wilson with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he died.