Police make arrest in shooting death of Omaha man

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have announced an arrest in the weekend shooting death of a man in northeastern Omaha.

Police said in a news release that 21-year-old Lamar Mitchell turned himself in at Omaha Police Headquarters on Thursday morning.

He was booked into the Douglas County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and a felony weapons count for the Saturday shooting death of 38-year-old Michael Wilson.

Police say officers responding to reports of a shooting shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday found Wilson with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he died.

