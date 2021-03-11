Police make 3rd arrest in death of man found in Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police have arrested a third person in the shooting death earlier this month of a man whose body was found inside a Lincoln home.

Lincoln Police said in a news release Thursday that officers arrested 25-year-old Deontae Rush of Omaha a day earlier in connection with the March 1 death of 33-year-old James Shekie.

Rush had been charged in a warrant issued last week with first-degree murder in Shekie’s death. A brother and sister also face charges in the case.

Officials have said 31-year-old Marques Moten of Omaha and his 17-year-old sister are each charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

Court documents say the three drove to Shekie’s trailer home to steal marijuana and that Rush shot Shekie.

