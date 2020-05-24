Police investigate fatal shooting in southeast Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — UPDATE May 24, 2:59 p.m.: Police have identified the man who died after being shot in southeast Omaha early Sunday.

Police said officers responding to a report of gunshots around 2 a.m.

Sunday found a man who had been shot outside a home.

Officials said 48-year-old Charles Rockwood died at the scene of the shooting.

Officials did not immediately announce any arrests on Sunday.

The shooting is Omaha’s 12th homicide of the year.

PREVIOUS May 24, 1:44 p.m.: Police are investigating a fatal shooting in southeast Omaha.

