FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — People in an eastern Nebraska town pulled over by police for minor traffic violations this week are getting a dose of Christmas cheer instead of a ticket.

KETV-TV reports that Fremont police are continuing a holiday tradition by handing out $100 bills.

Officer Jim Butt had to ask a woman if she was OK after handing her a holiday card with $100 inside. An anonymous donor provided the money.

The tradition dates to the early 2010s and is designed to create goodwill between the community and police.