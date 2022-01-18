KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified a man who was killed and another who was injured in a shooting in central Kearney over the weekend.

Police said in a news release that 31-year-old Jared Shinpaugh was the man killed and 29-year-old Joseph Garcia as the person injured in the Sunday night shooting that happened a couple of blocks north of Pioneer Park.

Both men are from Lexington. Witnesses told police that several people ran from the area where the shots were fired and fled in a car.

Shortly after the shooting, the injured Shinpaugh and Garcia were dropped off at a Kearney hospital, where Shinpaugh died. Garcia was treated and released.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case but are searching for two people of interest.