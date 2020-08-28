Police identify Lincoln officer shot while making arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln police officer who was shot while attempting to arrest a 17-year-old on an assault charge has been identified as a 23-year police veteran named Luis “Mario” Herrera.
The criminal investigator remains hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities said Herrera has undergone numerous surgeries and blood transfusions after being shot in the abdomen late Wednesday morning while serving an arrest warrant.
Seventeen-year-old Felipe Vazquez and 19-year-old Orion Ross, both of Lincoln, were charged Thursday with escape stemming from the incident and appeared in court.
A judge set each of their bonds at $1 million.
