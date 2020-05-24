Police identify a 31-year-old man who was fatally shot in Lincoln alley

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified the 31-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in a Lincoln alley.

Lincoln Police say Michael Whitemagpie died after the shooting around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that officers found the Lincoln man with gunshot wounds in an alley. Friends and first responders were unable to save his life.

Investigators have conducted several interviews and collected evidence from the shooting scene, but no arrests had been announced as of Sunday morning.

The Lincoln Police Department said his death is being investigated as a homicide.