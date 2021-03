Police identify 76-year-old man shot to death in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified a man killed in a reported shooting in Lincoln over the weekend.

Police said in a news release Monday that officers called Saturday to an apartment complex for a report of a disturbance found 76-year-old Luis Noguera, of Lincoln, dead in a hallway with wounds to his head.

Police had said a day earlier that the wounds appeared to be from a shooting. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Police arrested 52-year-old Timothy McPeak on suspicion of second-degree murder and a weapons count.

Investigators say Noguera and McPeak were both residents in the apartment building and had argued before the attack.