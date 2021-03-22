Police identify 76-year-old man shot to death in Nebraska

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified a man killed in a reported shooting in Lincoln over the weekend.

Police said in a news release Monday that officers called Saturday to an apartment complex for a report of a disturbance found 76-year-old Luis Noguera, of Lincoln, dead in a hallway with wounds to his head.

Police had said a day earlier that the wounds appeared to be from a shooting. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Police arrested 52-year-old Timothy McPeak on suspicion of second-degree murder and a weapons count.

Investigators say Noguera and McPeak were both residents in the apartment building and had argued before the attack.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News