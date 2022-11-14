One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have identified a woman killed in a shooting at a northeast Omaha party that injured seven others.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday during a confrontation at the party, police said. Officers who responded to reports of gunfire in the area found 20-year-old Karly Wood and another person with gunshot wounds, police said Monday in a news release. Both were rushed to an Omaha hospital, where Wood died.

Police have said six other people injured in the shooting were taken to hospitals in private vehicles. All of those injured ranged in age from 25 to 34.

Police have not announced any arrests in the shooting.