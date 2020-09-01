Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on I-80 in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified a pedestrian hit and killed last week by a semitrailer along Interstate 80 in the southern part of Omaha.

Police say 23-year-old Austin “Bella” Tierney was hit around 4:15 a.m. Thursday as she tried to cross the westbound lanes of the interstate near 60th Street.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Tierney’s father tells the Omaha World-Herald that the driver of the semi told police that he saw Tierney climb over a barrier and running into the interstate.

Les Tierney, of Omaha, told the newspaper, “I guess she thought that she could make it.”

