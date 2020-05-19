Police: Hospital patient refuses to wear mask, punches nurse

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a Lincoln woman who refused to put on a mask when being treated for COVID-19 at a Nebraska hospital spit on the walls and floor and punched a nurse.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports Nyadak Tut, 48, of Lincoln, was charged with felony assault on a health care professional.

A nurse at CHI St. Elizabeth told police Tut left her room without wearing a mask.

An arrest affidavit says the nurse followed Tut, asking her to put on a mask. Tut started spitting.

When the nurse tried to call security, Tut punched her in the face.

Police arrested Tut after she was medically cleared from the hospital.