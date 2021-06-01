Police focus search for missing 11-year-old Nebraska boy near his home

LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — The search for an 11-year-old boy with autism is focusing on the area around his suburban Omaha home.

La Vista police said Tuesday they are conducing an “extensive search” in the blocks around Ryan Larsen’s home.

Ryan has been missing since May 17, when he left his school.

Multiple law enforcement agents have been search since then, including lowering a lake at the Walnut Creek Recreation Area.

Authorities have said Ryan has been without medication he takes for seizures since he disappeared.

Ryan his white, 5-foot-8 and about 125 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.