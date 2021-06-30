Police: Feud leads to explosive detonated inside Nebraska complex

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a feud between neighbors in a Lincoln apartment building led one of them to toss a homemade explosive into the hallway, blasting a hole in the floor and shattering windows.

Police say officers were called to the apartment building Monday morning for reports of gunfire. What they found instead were blown out windows, smoke and an 18-inch-deep hole blown into the hallway floor.

Officer Erin Spilker tells the Lincoln Journal Star that it wasn’t clear who threw the explosive, which was equivalent to a quarter-stick of dynamite.

No one was injured in the blast, and police continue to investigate.