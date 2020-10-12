Police: Dog that attacked 8-year-old Omaha girl fatally shot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Humane Society officials say a family dog attacked an 8-year-old Omaha girl this weekend, leading her brother to fatally shoot the 100-pound Rottweiler.

Television station KETV reports that police received a call about an aggressive dog on Sunday afternoon.

Arriving officers found the girl outside a home with injuries to her arm and the dog shot dead. Police say the man who shot the dog had a conceal carry permit and was protecting the girl.

The dog’s owner, Amy Holmes, says the dog was well-known and well-liked in the neighborhood and believes it was trying to play with the girl.

Holmes was cited on suspicion of having an unrestrained dog.

