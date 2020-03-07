Police cite Nebraska basketball guard after minor traffic accident

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A University of Nebraska Men’s Basketball player has been cited after leaving the scene of a minor accident.

Lincoln Police say sophomore guard Cam Mack also was cited Wednesday for negligent driving. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

A woman told police that Mack’s car struck hers from behind and left the area before officers arrived. She gave officers his car license number.

The Nebraska Athletic Department released a statement saying Cornhuskers’ head coach Fred Hoiberg was aware of the incident and wouldn’t comment until all information about the matter was known.

