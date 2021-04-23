Police: Bomb threats target schools, businesses across Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say an apparently coordinated effort sent bomb and shooter threats to schools and businesses across Omaha on Friday morning, sending some schools into lockdown and leading at least one business to evacuate its headquarters.

Police spokesman, Lt. Neal Bonacci, said Friday that the threats did not appear to be credible.

Elkhorn Public Schools sent a message to parents announcing districtwide lockdowns in the wake of the threat, which were soon lifted.

Union Pacific’s high-rise headquarters in downtown Omaha was evacuated and its employees sent home for the day following the threat.