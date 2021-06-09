Police identify woman in missing Nebraska boy investigation

LA VISTA, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE @ 3:56 p.m.: La Vista police said they have identified the woman they were searching in connection regarding to the Ryan Larsen case.

According to La Vista police, they have identified the woman in the photos they posted.

UPDATE: 3:45 PM. We have identified the female in the photos we posted earlier today. Thanks for the calls on this. As stated, she is not a suspect in this case. — La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) June 9, 2021

Police said she is not a suspect in this case.

Ryan Larsen has been missing since May 17. He went missing as an 11-year-old, but has since had a birthday. He is described as 5’8″ and around 125 lbs.

PREVIOUS: Police are searching for a woman who may have information regarding the disappearance of a missing 12-year-old Nebraska boy.

According to the La Vista Police Department, detectives that are searching for Ryan Larsen want to speak with the person holding a phone in multiple images.

UPDATE: Detectives searching for 12-year old Ryan Larsen want to speak with the person holding the phone in these images. She is not a suspect in this case, but may have information. If you know who this person is, please contact La Vista Police at 402-593-6407. pic.twitter.com/TrJbnRRsqt — La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) June 9, 2021

Police said she is not a suspect in this case but may have information. If you know who this person is, please contact La Vista Police at 402-593-6407.

