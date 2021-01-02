Police arrest suspect after fatal shooting in Beatrice

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A Beatrice man is in custody after a fatal shooting outside the suspect’s home. Police say Alex Rader, of Beatrice, died after being shot late Wednesday.

Police Chief Bruce Lang says the suspect, 25-year-old Brandon Long, told officers he heard a disturbance outside his home. He said he went outside, saw a man standing next to his house, and shot him. Lang says the men knew each other and the shooting does not appear to be related to an attempted burglary or self defense.

KWBE reports Long was booked into the Gage County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, and two weapons charges.