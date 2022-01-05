KIMBALL, Neb. (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected in the shooting death of a woman in the Nebraska Panhandle town of Kimball.

The Nebraska State Patrol says in a news release that the shooting happened Monday night in a Kimball home, killing 21-year-old Tessa Ghering.

Kimball police called to the home found Ghering dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers arrested 36-year-old William Serrano, whom investigators say was in a relationship with Ghering.

Serrano is being held in the Scotts Bluff County Jail on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

Investigators say two children were in the home when the shooting occurred, but neither was injured.

The patrol says the children are now in their mother’s custody.