Police arrest eastern Nebraska student at school with gun

SCHUYLER, Neb. (AP) — Police in eastern Nebraska have arrested a student who was found with a handgun, ammunition, and a knife on school grounds.

Reports say that police were called Wednesday morning to Schuyler Central High School after another student alerted school officials about the weapons.

Police say school officials immediately tracked down the student, and a search of his belongings turned up the gun, ammunition, and knife.

Police took possession of the weapons and arrested the student, who is described only as being under 18 years old.