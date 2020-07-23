Police arrest driver in north Omaha crash that killed a woman

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a driver involved in a weekend crash in north Omaha that killed a woman has been released from a hospital and arrested on a vehicular homicide charge.
Officials say 18-year-old Jayden Johnson, of Omaha, was arrested Tuesday and booked on counts of vehicular homicide and willful reckless driving.
Police say the crash happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at a north Omaha intersection, killing 33-year-old Brittni McBride, of Omaha. Investigators say Johnson was speeding when his sport utility vehicle ran a stop sign and hit McBride’s. McBride was thrown from her SUV and died at the scene.
Johnson and his passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries.
