Police: 3rd person dies following Nebraska house explosion

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a third person has died from injuries received in an explosion that leveled a house in Omaha, Nebraska.
Police said Thursday in a news release that 28-year-old Alexander Toledo died Wednesday at a burn unit in Kansas City, Missouri.
Toledo had been found by neighbors sitting outside the destroyed home with severe burns following the Tuesday morning blast.
Toledo’s grandmother, 73-year-old Theresa Toledo, and another woman, 45-year-old Angela Miller, were killed in the explosion. Seventy-two-year-old Larry Rodriguez was critically injured.
Officials have not said what caused the blast.
Theresa Toledo on Monday had asked a judge to order Alexander Toledo out of the home, saying she feared he would “start my house on fire.”
