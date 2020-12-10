Police: 3rd person dies following Nebraska house explosion

Omaha firefighters battle a fire after an explosion leveled a home in a south-central Omaha neighborhood on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Omaha, Neb., damaging nearby homes and leading to at least one person being injured. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a third person has died from injuries received in an explosion that leveled a house in Omaha, Nebraska.

Police said Thursday in a news release that 28-year-old Alexander Toledo died Wednesday at a burn unit in Kansas City, Missouri.

Toledo had been found by neighbors sitting outside the destroyed home with severe burns following the Tuesday morning blast.

Toledo’s grandmother, 73-year-old Theresa Toledo, and another woman, 45-year-old Angela Miller, were killed in the explosion. Seventy-two-year-old Larry Rodriguez was critically injured.

Officials have not said what caused the blast.

Theresa Toledo on Monday had asked a judge to order Alexander Toledo out of the home, saying she feared he would “start my house on fire.”