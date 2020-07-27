Police: 20-year-old man found shot to death in backyard

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a north Omaha backyard.

Police say officers called to the home Sunday afternoon for a report of a shooting found the body of 20-year-old John Parks Jr. in the home’s backyard. Police say Parks had been shot.

Police had not announced arrests in the death by Monday morning and were asking the public for any information on the shooting.

Omaha Crime Stoppers is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Latest Stories