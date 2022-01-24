OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say one man died and two others were injured in a shooting at a sports bar in northeast Omaha.

Police say the shooting happened late Sunday night outside Jet’s Sports Bar in the Florence community. A man later identified by police as 20-year-old Vincent Burns was found in the bar’s parking lot with life-threatening gunshot wounds and rushed to an Omaha hospital, where he died.

Police say a 33-year-old woman also was found seriously injured inside a car a short distance away, and a 26-year-old man later walked into a hospital with a gunshot injury not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the shooting happened during a large disturbance at the bar. No arrests have been announced in the case.